8804 W Preston Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT AREA!4 BIG bedrooms 3 baths + LOFT * Full bath and bedroom on main floor * Living room & Family room * BIG Eat-in kitchen with Island, breakfast bar, tons of cabs, B/I microwave, dishwasher, pantry * Master features a walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub & shower, linen closet * Secondary bedroom with walk-in closet * Landing area off staircase * BIG back yard with block fencing * Don't miss this one! Call Robin 480-254-9366 MBA Real Estate $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin $1900 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet with owner approval