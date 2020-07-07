8733 North 30th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile and carpet flooring with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and granite counter tops! The master bedroom has a private bathroom with walk in shower! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.