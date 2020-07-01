All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8725 W Indianola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8725 W Indianola Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

8725 W Indianola Avenue

8725 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8725 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Indianola RENT TO OWN - This property is available on a Rent-To-Own basis. Lease with an option to purchase.
Contact our office today for details on this home.
(602)577-1900

(RLNE5449230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have any available units?
8725 W Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8725 W Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8725 W Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 W Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College