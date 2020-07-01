Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8725 W Indianola Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8725 W Indianola Avenue
8725 West Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
8725 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Indianola RENT TO OWN - This property is available on a Rent-To-Own basis. Lease with an option to purchase.
Contact our office today for details on this home.
(602)577-1900
(RLNE5449230)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have any available units?
8725 W Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 8725 W Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8725 W Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 W Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue offer parking?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8725 W Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8725 W Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
