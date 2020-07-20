All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

8632 W Alvarado Rd

8632 West Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Location

8632 West Alvarado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home in quiet cul de sac. Fresh interior paint. Close to parks and Desert Sky Arena. Lots to do in area, Malls, shopping, walkways, parks. Cross junctions of I-10 and I-101 Loop. Great split floor plan home. No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have any available units?
8632 W Alvarado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have?
Some of 8632 W Alvarado Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 W Alvarado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8632 W Alvarado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 W Alvarado Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8632 W Alvarado Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8632 W Alvarado Rd offers parking.
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 W Alvarado Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have a pool?
No, 8632 W Alvarado Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have accessible units?
No, 8632 W Alvarado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8632 W Alvarado Rd has units with dishwashers.
