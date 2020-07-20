8632 W Alvarado Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home in quiet cul de sac. Fresh interior paint. Close to parks and Desert Sky Arena. Lots to do in area, Malls, shopping, walkways, parks. Cross junctions of I-10 and I-101 Loop. Great split floor plan home. No Section 8