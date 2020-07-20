Very nice home in quiet cul de sac. Fresh interior paint. Close to parks and Desert Sky Arena. Lots to do in area, Malls, shopping, walkways, parks. Cross junctions of I-10 and I-101 Loop. Great split floor plan home. No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have any available units?
8632 W Alvarado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 W Alvarado Rd have?
Some of 8632 W Alvarado Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 W Alvarado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8632 W Alvarado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.