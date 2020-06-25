8631 S. 41st Ln.

8631 South 41st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339 Montana Vista
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
This highly functional 5 Bedroom 3 bath two story house is perfect for a busy family. Kitchen migrates into the family room with plenty of space for everyone. This inside/outside floor plan is perfect for those get-together parties. One bedroom downstairs can be converted into your workspace. The balance of the bedrooms are all located upstairs for soundproof sleeping. These bedrooms are all 150 Sq. Ft plus and the master is over 250 Sq. Ft. This house has been cared for and maintained by its original owners. Hurry and rent this property so that you can park your rides in the 3 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
