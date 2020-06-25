8631 S. 41st Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This highly functional 5 Bedroom 3 bath two story house is perfect for a busy family. Kitchen migrates into the family room with plenty of space for everyone. This inside/outside floor plan is perfect for those get-together parties. One bedroom downstairs can be converted into your workspace. The balance of the bedrooms are all located upstairs for soundproof sleeping. These bedrooms are all 150 Sq. Ft plus and the master is over 250 Sq. Ft. This house has been cared for and maintained by its original owners. Hurry and rent this property so that you can park your rides in the 3 car garage.