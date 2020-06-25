All apartments in Phoenix
8631 S. 41st Ln.
8631 S. 41st Ln.

8631 South 41st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8631 South 41st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Montana Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This highly functional 5 Bedroom 3 bath two story house is perfect for a busy family. Kitchen migrates into the family room with plenty of space for everyone. This inside/outside floor plan is perfect for those get-together parties. One bedroom downstairs can be converted into your workspace. The balance of the bedrooms are all located upstairs for soundproof sleeping. These bedrooms are all 150 Sq. Ft plus and the master is over 250 Sq. Ft. This house has been cared for and maintained by its original owners. Hurry and rent this property so that you can park your rides in the 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have any available units?
8631 S. 41st Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have?
Some of 8631 S. 41st Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 S. 41st Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8631 S. 41st Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 S. 41st Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8631 S. 41st Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8631 S. 41st Ln. offers parking.
Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 S. 41st Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have a pool?
No, 8631 S. 41st Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8631 S. 41st Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 S. 41st Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8631 S. 41st Ln. has units with dishwashers.
