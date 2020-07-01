All apartments in Phoenix
8608 North 33rd Avenue
8608 North 33rd Avenue

8608 North 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8608 North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location at 35th Ave and Dunlap! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard, covered patio, and 2 car garage. The home has 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. One pet under 25 pounds OK w/ $45 pet rent per month--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1249 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

