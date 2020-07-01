8608 North 33rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location at 35th Ave and Dunlap! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard, covered patio, and 2 car garage. The home has 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. One pet under 25 pounds OK w/ $45 pet rent per month--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1249 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.