All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8608 North 31st Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8608 North 31st Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8608 North 31st Lane

8608 North 31st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8608 North 31st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,143 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white and steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 North 31st Lane have any available units?
8608 North 31st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 North 31st Lane have?
Some of 8608 North 31st Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 North 31st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8608 North 31st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 North 31st Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 North 31st Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8608 North 31st Lane offer parking?
No, 8608 North 31st Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8608 North 31st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 North 31st Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 North 31st Lane have a pool?
No, 8608 North 31st Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8608 North 31st Lane have accessible units?
No, 8608 North 31st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 North 31st Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 North 31st Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College