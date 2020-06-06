8602 South 11th Street

Amenities

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space! Fenced backyard with covered patio! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.