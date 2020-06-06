All apartments in Phoenix
8602 South 11th Street

8602 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8602 South 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space! Fenced backyard with covered patio! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 South 11th Street have any available units?
8602 South 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8602 South 11th Street have?
Some of 8602 South 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 South 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8602 South 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 South 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8602 South 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8602 South 11th Street offer parking?
No, 8602 South 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8602 South 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 South 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 South 11th Street have a pool?
No, 8602 South 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8602 South 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 8602 South 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 South 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8602 South 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

