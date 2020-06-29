All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8515 South 49th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8515 South 49th Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

8515 South 49th Lane

8515 South 49th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8515 South 49th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 South 49th Lane have any available units?
8515 South 49th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8515 South 49th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8515 South 49th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 South 49th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 South 49th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane offer parking?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane have a pool?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 South 49th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 South 49th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College