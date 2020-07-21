All apartments in Phoenix
8510 W PIONEER Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

8510 W PIONEER Street

8510 West Pioneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

8510 West Pioneer Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This lovely home begins with a unique great room and dining area. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry, perfect for creating your favorite home-cooked meals and entertaining! The second level features a massive loft with carpet continuing into each of the spacious bedrooms and master suite. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 W PIONEER Street have any available units?
8510 W PIONEER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 W PIONEER Street have?
Some of 8510 W PIONEER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 W PIONEER Street currently offering any rent specials?
8510 W PIONEER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 W PIONEER Street pet-friendly?
No, 8510 W PIONEER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8510 W PIONEER Street offer parking?
No, 8510 W PIONEER Street does not offer parking.
Does 8510 W PIONEER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 W PIONEER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 W PIONEER Street have a pool?
No, 8510 W PIONEER Street does not have a pool.
Does 8510 W PIONEER Street have accessible units?
No, 8510 W PIONEER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 W PIONEER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 W PIONEER Street has units with dishwashers.
