8510 W PIONEER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This lovely home begins with a unique great room and dining area. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry, perfect for creating your favorite home-cooked meals and entertaining! The second level features a massive loft with carpet continuing into each of the spacious bedrooms and master suite. Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside!