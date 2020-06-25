1 BD 1 BA UNIT IN COMPLEX LOCATED IN ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT. LAMINATE FLOORING, FRIDGE PROVIDED, COIN WASHER/DRYERS ON SITE, LIGHT RAIL BUS STOPS NEARBY, WELL MAINTAINED AND QUIET COMPLEX. DOWNTOWN PHOENIX IN WALKING DISTANCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 846 N 10TH Avenue have?
Some of 846 N 10TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 N 10TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
846 N 10TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.