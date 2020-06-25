All apartments in Phoenix
846 N 10TH Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

846 N 10TH Avenue

846 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

846 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
1 BD 1 BA UNIT IN COMPLEX LOCATED IN ROOSEVELT HISTORIC DISTRICT. LAMINATE FLOORING, FRIDGE PROVIDED, COIN WASHER/DRYERS ON SITE, LIGHT RAIL BUS STOPS NEARBY, WELL MAINTAINED AND QUIET COMPLEX. DOWNTOWN PHOENIX IN WALKING DISTANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have any available units?
846 N 10TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 N 10TH Avenue have?
Some of 846 N 10TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 N 10TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
846 N 10TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 N 10TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 846 N 10TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 846 N 10TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 N 10TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 846 N 10TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 846 N 10TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 846 N 10TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 N 10TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
