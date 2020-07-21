All apartments in Phoenix
8434 W RILEY Road

8434 West Riley Road · No Longer Available
Location

8434 West Riley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a spacious floor plan. Eat in kitchen, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. Family room right off kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Carpet throughout home and tile in all the right places. Upstairs you have bedroom and mini loft area. Master bedrooms offers walk in closet and master bath including vanity sink. Home also offers a good size back.Please note that there is a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, and the tenant pays the monthly rental sales tax based on city and 1% admin fee per month. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***NO SECTION 8****NO CATS****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 W RILEY Road have any available units?
8434 W RILEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8434 W RILEY Road have?
Some of 8434 W RILEY Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 W RILEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
8434 W RILEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 W RILEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 8434 W RILEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8434 W RILEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 8434 W RILEY Road offers parking.
Does 8434 W RILEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 W RILEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 W RILEY Road have a pool?
No, 8434 W RILEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 8434 W RILEY Road have accessible units?
No, 8434 W RILEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 W RILEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8434 W RILEY Road has units with dishwashers.
