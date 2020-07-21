8434 W RILEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a spacious floor plan. Eat in kitchen, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. Family room right off kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Carpet throughout home and tile in all the right places. Upstairs you have bedroom and mini loft area. Master bedrooms offers walk in closet and master bath including vanity sink. Home also offers a good size back.Please note that there is a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, and the tenant pays the monthly rental sales tax based on city and 1% admin fee per month. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***NO SECTION 8****NO CATS****