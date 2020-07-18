Rent Calculator
8429 N 34TH Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
8429 N 34TH Avenue
8429 North 34th Avenue
·
Location
8429 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly updated, new paint carpet etc. comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
8429 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 8429 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8429 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8429 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 N 34TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8429 N 34TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8429 N 34TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8429 N 34TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8429 N 34TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8429 N 34TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 N 34TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8429 N 34TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
