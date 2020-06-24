Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8422 N 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8422 N 32nd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8422 N 32nd Ave
8422 N 32nd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8422 N 32nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave have any available units?
8422 N 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8422 N 32nd Ave have?
Some of 8422 N 32nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8422 N 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8422 N 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 N 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 N 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8422 N 32nd Ave offers parking.
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 N 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8422 N 32nd Ave has a pool.
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8422 N 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 N 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 N 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College