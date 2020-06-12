All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

8410 S 49th Ln

8410 South 49th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8410 South 49th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8410 S 49th Ln, Laveen AZ 85339.

Subdivision: Cheatham Farms,

Year Built: 2004

3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH WALK IN CLOSET MASTER, FORMAL DINING & LIVING AREA, GREAT ROOM HUGE KITCHEN, PANTRY ,LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE BACK YARD, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT YARD,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.

Cross Streets: 51st Avenue & Baseline Road Directions: South to South Mountain Rd, East to 49th Ln, South to Property.

Text or Call: Dan 623-512-2525

Lessee to verify all information.

Dan Manley
3320 W Cheryl Dr. Ste B118
Phoenix AZ 85051
Phone: 602-944-7368
Fax: 602-870-8896
Website: http://www.time2rent.com
Brokerage Co: Time2rentarizona.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 S 49th Ln have any available units?
8410 S 49th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 S 49th Ln have?
Some of 8410 S 49th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 S 49th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8410 S 49th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 S 49th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8410 S 49th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8410 S 49th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8410 S 49th Ln offers parking.
Does 8410 S 49th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 S 49th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 S 49th Ln have a pool?
No, 8410 S 49th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8410 S 49th Ln have accessible units?
No, 8410 S 49th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 S 49th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 S 49th Ln has units with dishwashers.

