Amenities
8410 S 49th Ln, Laveen AZ 85339.
Subdivision: Cheatham Farms,
Year Built: 2004
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH WALK IN CLOSET MASTER, FORMAL DINING & LIVING AREA, GREAT ROOM HUGE KITCHEN, PANTRY ,LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE BACK YARD, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT YARD,CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.
Cross Streets: 51st Avenue & Baseline Road Directions: South to South Mountain Rd, East to 49th Ln, South to Property.
Text or Call: Dan 623-512-2525
Lessee to verify all information.
Dan Manley
3320 W Cheryl Dr. Ste B118
Phoenix AZ 85051
Phone: 602-944-7368
Fax: 602-870-8896
Website: http://www.time2rent.com
Brokerage Co: Time2rentarizona.com