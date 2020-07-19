Pool Home 3 Bedroom /2 Bath Pool Service INCLUDED Area is Fenced And Has a Large Yard Beautiful Fireplace in LR With Wood Look Flooring Cute Kitchen Nice and Bright Tile and Carpet Flooring Through Out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have any available units?
8401 W. Devonshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have?
Some of 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8401 W. Devonshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 W. Devonshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.