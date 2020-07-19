8401 W. Devonshire Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Pool Home 3 Bedroom /2 Bath

Pool Service INCLUDED

Area is Fenced And Has a Large Yard

Beautiful Fireplace in LR

With Wood Look Flooring

Cute Kitchen Nice and Bright

Tile and Carpet Flooring Through Out