8351 W VERNON Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM
8351 W VERNON Avenue
8351 West Vernon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
8351 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Must See! Move in ready rental with gated community. Easy access to I-10 , nearby by Desert Sky Mall. Washer and dryer include.TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Not showing until June 1.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have any available units?
8351 W VERNON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 8351 W VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8351 W VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8351 W VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 W VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8351 W VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue offer parking?
No, 8351 W VERNON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8351 W VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have a pool?
No, 8351 W VERNON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8351 W VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 W VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 W VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
