Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8337 W GROSS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8337 W GROSS Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8337 W GROSS Avenue
8337 West Gross Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8337 West Gross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have any available units?
8337 W GROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have?
Some of 8337 W GROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8337 W GROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8337 W GROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 W GROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue offer parking?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8337 W GROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College