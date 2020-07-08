All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8337 W GROSS Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:29 AM

8337 W GROSS Avenue

8337 West Gross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8337 West Gross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have any available units?
8337 W GROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have?
Some of 8337 W GROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 W GROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8337 W GROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 W GROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue offer parking?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8337 W GROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 W GROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8337 W GROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

