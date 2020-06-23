All apartments in Phoenix
833 East Seldon Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

833 East Seldon Lane

833 East Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

833 East Seldon Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Skyline Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,186 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 East Seldon Lane have any available units?
833 East Seldon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 833 East Seldon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
833 East Seldon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 East Seldon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 East Seldon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane offer parking?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane have a pool?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane have accessible units?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 East Seldon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 East Seldon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
