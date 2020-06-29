All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8329 W PAYSON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8329 W PAYSON Road
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:49 PM

8329 W PAYSON Road

8329 West Payson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8329 West Payson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do not miss your chance to live in this charming 3 bed/ 3 bath home with a two car garage ready for immediate move in! Enjoy an additional room that can be used as an office or fourth bedroom. This lovely home comes with large open kitchen and all appliances, large kitchen pantry, huge loft upstairs, washer and dryer included, huge master with walk in closet, double sink in master bath, 2 car garage, covered patio and much more! Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8329 W PAYSON Road have any available units?
8329 W PAYSON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8329 W PAYSON Road have?
Some of 8329 W PAYSON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8329 W PAYSON Road currently offering any rent specials?
8329 W PAYSON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8329 W PAYSON Road pet-friendly?
No, 8329 W PAYSON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8329 W PAYSON Road offer parking?
Yes, 8329 W PAYSON Road offers parking.
Does 8329 W PAYSON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8329 W PAYSON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8329 W PAYSON Road have a pool?
No, 8329 W PAYSON Road does not have a pool.
Does 8329 W PAYSON Road have accessible units?
No, 8329 W PAYSON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8329 W PAYSON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8329 W PAYSON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College