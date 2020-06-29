8329 W PAYSON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss your chance to live in this charming 3 bed/ 3 bath home with a two car garage ready for immediate move in! Enjoy an additional room that can be used as an office or fourth bedroom. This lovely home comes with large open kitchen and all appliances, large kitchen pantry, huge loft upstairs, washer and dryer included, huge master with walk in closet, double sink in master bath, 2 car garage, covered patio and much more! Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.