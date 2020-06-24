Rent Calculator
8322 W Montecito Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8322 W Montecito Avenue
8322 West Montecito Avenue
Location
8322 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom home. Freshly painted interior.Tile throughout. Light and bright kitchen. Plantation shutters. Large yard and covered patio. Storage shed. RV GATEPet rent: $25/mo/pet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have any available units?
8322 W Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 8322 W Montecito Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 8322 W Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8322 W Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 W Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8322 W Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8322 W Montecito Avenue offers parking.
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8322 W Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 8322 W Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8322 W Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8322 W Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8322 W Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
