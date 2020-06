Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW BUILD 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM, ON CORNER LOT. Pride of the OWNER home with amazing views overlooking the Arizona Landscape. Allstainless steel appliances with 5 burner gas stove and Microwave/oven combo.Beautiful extra long white cabinets that compliment the light grey back splash andquartz counter tops. Premium Tile and Carpet included. The home is located in aprime position nearing shopping centers and beautiful scenery. 1 MILE FROM THENEW 202 FREE WAY. Washer Dryer is included.