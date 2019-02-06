Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 827 East Hazel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
827 East Hazel Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
827 East Hazel Drive
827 East Hazel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
827 East Hazel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have any available units?
827 East Hazel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 827 East Hazel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
827 East Hazel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 East Hazel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 East Hazel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive offer parking?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have a pool?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have accessible units?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 East Hazel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 East Hazel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College