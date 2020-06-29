All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

8245 West Albeniz Place

8245 W Albeniz Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8245 W Albeniz Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer like, 42-inch wood cabinets, a fully fenced backyard, walking trails, window blinds, an attached two car garage and various open rec spaces in the community. The community will also feature a fenced in dog park and sports field. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com . Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is wai
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 West Albeniz Place have any available units?
8245 West Albeniz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 West Albeniz Place have?
Some of 8245 West Albeniz Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 West Albeniz Place currently offering any rent specials?
8245 West Albeniz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 West Albeniz Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8245 West Albeniz Place is pet friendly.
Does 8245 West Albeniz Place offer parking?
Yes, 8245 West Albeniz Place offers parking.
Does 8245 West Albeniz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 West Albeniz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 West Albeniz Place have a pool?
No, 8245 West Albeniz Place does not have a pool.
Does 8245 West Albeniz Place have accessible units?
No, 8245 West Albeniz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 West Albeniz Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 West Albeniz Place does not have units with dishwashers.
