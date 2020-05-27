All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue

8233 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8233 West Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$306.60 one-time/non-refundable Admin Acct Setup fee due at move-in. City taxes added to all fees and rent. Max 3 Pets, $250 pet fee per pet. $35 Pet Rent charged monthly. $19.95/month Smart Home and $9.95/month ConService fee to be paid by tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have any available units?
8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have?
Some of 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue offer parking?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College