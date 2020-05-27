$306.60 one-time/non-refundable Admin Acct Setup fee due at move-in. City taxes added to all fees and rent. Max 3 Pets, $250 pet fee per pet. $35 Pet Rent charged monthly. $19.95/month Smart Home and $9.95/month ConService fee to be paid by tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have any available units?
8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have?
Some of 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue offer parking?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8233 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)