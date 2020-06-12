All apartments in Phoenix
8225 N 32nd Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

8225 N 32nd Avenue

8225 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8225 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome i! kitchen includes new tile counter tops,fridge, ceramic tile backsplash. Inside laundry room off kitchen with the washer and dryer also included. There is tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area and laminate flooring in the downstairs living area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and features ample closet space and en suite bathroom with vanity space. There are two additional bedrooms with laminate wood flooring. The home also has a large private patio, 2 covered parking spaces and outdoor storage space. Large community pool and clubhouse. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have any available units?
8225 N 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 8225 N 32nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 N 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8225 N 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 N 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8225 N 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8225 N 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 N 32nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8225 N 32nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8225 N 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 N 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 N 32nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
