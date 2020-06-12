8225 N 32nd Avenue

Amenities

This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome i! kitchen includes new tile counter tops,fridge, ceramic tile backsplash. Inside laundry room off kitchen with the washer and dryer also included. There is tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area and laminate flooring in the downstairs living area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom is large and features ample closet space and en suite bathroom with vanity space. There are two additional bedrooms with laminate wood flooring. The home also has a large private patio, 2 covered parking spaces and outdoor storage space. Large community pool and clubhouse. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the I-17 freeway.