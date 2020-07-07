All apartments in Phoenix
8221 West Albeniz Place

8221 W Albeniz Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8221 W Albeniz Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals with stainless steel appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see why this home is definitely an ideal place to gather for making lasting memories. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located in Phoenix, your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have any available units?
8221 West Albeniz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8221 West Albeniz Place currently offering any rent specials?
8221 West Albeniz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 West Albeniz Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 West Albeniz Place is pet friendly.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place offer parking?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not offer parking.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have a pool?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not have a pool.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have accessible units?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 West Albeniz Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 West Albeniz Place does not have units with air conditioning.

