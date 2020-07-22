All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

8219 West Odeum Lane

8219 W Odeum Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8219 W Odeum Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have any available units?
8219 West Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8219 West Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8219 West Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 West Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 West Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane offer parking?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have a pool?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 West Odeum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 West Odeum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
