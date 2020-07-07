$306.90 one-time/non-refundable Admin Acct Setup fee due at move-in. City taxes added to all fees and rent. Max 3 Pets, $250 pet fee per pet. $35 Pet Rent charged monthly. $17.95/month Smart Home and $9.95/month ConService fee to be paid by tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
8218 W HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
8218 W HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
