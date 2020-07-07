All apartments in Phoenix
8218 W HAZELWOOD Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM

8218 W HAZELWOOD Street

8218 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

8218 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$306.90 one-time/non-refundable Admin Acct Setup fee due at move-in. City taxes added to all fees and rent. Max 3 Pets, $250 pet fee per pet. $35 Pet Rent charged monthly. $17.95/month Smart Home and $9.95/month ConService fee to be paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have any available units?
8218 W HAZELWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have?
Some of 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
8218 W HAZELWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 W HAZELWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

