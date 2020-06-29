All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8217 West Odeum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8217 West Odeum Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:23 AM

8217 West Odeum Lane

8217 W Odeum Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8217 W Odeum Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer like, 42-inch wood cabinets, a fully fenced backyard, walking trails, window blinds, an attached two car garage and various open rec spaces in the community. The community will also feature a fenced in dog park and sports field. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 West Odeum Lane have any available units?
8217 West Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 West Odeum Lane have?
Some of 8217 West Odeum Lane's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 West Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8217 West Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 West Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 West Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8217 West Odeum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8217 West Odeum Lane offers parking.
Does 8217 West Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 West Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 West Odeum Lane have a pool?
No, 8217 West Odeum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8217 West Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 8217 West Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 West Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 West Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College