8211 N 34TH Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM
1 of 1
8211 N 34TH Avenue
8211 North 34th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8211 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean cute little two bedroom townhouse Features fresh new paint, tile flooring, private enclosed back patio. Close to shopping, I/17, on bus line.Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.3%
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
8211 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 8211 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8211 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8211 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 N 34TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8211 N 34TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8211 N 34TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 N 34TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8211 N 34TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8211 N 34TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 N 34TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8211 N 34TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
