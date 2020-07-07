All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 821 West Weldon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
821 West Weldon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 West Weldon Avenue

821 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

821 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,756 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carport, large back yard, extra storage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 West Weldon Avenue have any available units?
821 West Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 West Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 821 West Weldon Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 West Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 West Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 West Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 West Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 821 West Weldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 821 West Weldon Avenue offers parking.
Does 821 West Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 West Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 West Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 821 West Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 821 West Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 West Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 West Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 West Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College