Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8209 West Hammond Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

8209 West Hammond Lane

8209 West Hammond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8209 West Hammond Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is just waiting for you! This home is light and bright with ceiling fans, inside laundry hook ups and 2 car garage. Nice backyard with an oversized covered patio and fire pit. RV gate. Play area in nearby park.

Total Monthly rent payment is $1350.00, which includes city rental tax and administration fee.
Refundable security deposit of $1300.00 is due within 48 hours of signing the lease agreement. First month's rent and a non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date. Rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult applicant and $30 for each additional applicant.
Applications are processed in the order they are received. We only charge if we are actually going to process your application.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form
* Rental history form

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMPrivateWealthAZ.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 6/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 West Hammond Lane have any available units?
8209 West Hammond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 West Hammond Lane have?
Some of 8209 West Hammond Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 West Hammond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8209 West Hammond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 West Hammond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 West Hammond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8209 West Hammond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8209 West Hammond Lane offers parking.
Does 8209 West Hammond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 West Hammond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 West Hammond Lane have a pool?
No, 8209 West Hammond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8209 West Hammond Lane have accessible units?
No, 8209 West Hammond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 West Hammond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 West Hammond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
