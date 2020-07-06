8204 N 33rd Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ac49f8010 ----

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath two story condo features tile and wood floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs and in the bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, a master bedroom walk-in closet, a private courtyard and a storage room with laundry!



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: Arizona Submetering Solutions



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



Move-In Costs

? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $869.55

? Security Deposit: $850.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,869.55



