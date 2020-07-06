All apartments in Phoenix
8204 N 33rd Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8204 N 33rd Ln

8204 North 33rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8204 North 33rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ac49f8010 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath two story condo features tile and wood floors downstairs, wood floors upstairs and in the bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, a master bedroom walk-in closet, a private courtyard and a storage room with laundry!

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: Arizona Submetering Solutions

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $869.55
? Security Deposit: $850.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,869.55

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8204 N 33rd Ln have any available units?
8204 N 33rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 N 33rd Ln have?
Some of 8204 N 33rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 N 33rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8204 N 33rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 N 33rd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8204 N 33rd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8204 N 33rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8204 N 33rd Ln offers parking.
Does 8204 N 33rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8204 N 33rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 N 33rd Ln have a pool?
No, 8204 N 33rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8204 N 33rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 8204 N 33rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 N 33rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 N 33rd Ln has units with dishwashers.

