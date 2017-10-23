All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 820 E CORTE ORO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
820 E CORTE ORO Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

820 E CORTE ORO Street

820 East Corte Oro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 East Corte Oro, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, airy patio home, in a cul-de-sac community with a well appointed pool. tennis court nearby. Near Dreamy Draw, Piestawa Peak, Downtown, ever popular 7th St restaurants and shopping, and the 51! Pack your bags, this is the one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have any available units?
820 E CORTE ORO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have?
Some of 820 E CORTE ORO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 E CORTE ORO Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 E CORTE ORO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 E CORTE ORO Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 E CORTE ORO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 E CORTE ORO Street offers parking.
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 E CORTE ORO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have a pool?
Yes, 820 E CORTE ORO Street has a pool.
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have accessible units?
No, 820 E CORTE ORO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 E CORTE ORO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College