Spacious, airy patio home, in a cul-de-sac community with a well appointed pool. tennis court nearby. Near Dreamy Draw, Piestawa Peak, Downtown, ever popular 7th St restaurants and shopping, and the 51! Pack your bags, this is the one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have any available units?
820 E CORTE ORO Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 820 E CORTE ORO Street have?
Some of 820 E CORTE ORO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
