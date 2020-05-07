All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 818 W MCKINLEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
818 W MCKINLEY Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

818 W MCKINLEY Street

818 West Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 West Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rarely for lease! A downsizer's dream, where art + architecture meet, this minimalist contemporary home by award-winning local architect, Benjamin Hall has it all! Every inch of this unique 2bd exudes a careful consideration of materials, construction, and space with no detail spared. The design + construction are of the highest quality.This 2 story home features concrete floors on lower level, gorgeous French oak flooring upstairs, hot rolled steel staircase. Private glass 2 story atrium brings outdoors in + provides a natural skylight. The kitchen features custom white birch kitchen cabinets + linear solid surface countertop which doubles as a work space overlooking atrium.Centrally located in Downtown Phoenix, in ''the Triangle Neighborhood'', convenient to I-10, Roosevelt Row. Downtown Phoenix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
818 W MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 818 W MCKINLEY Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 W MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 W MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 W MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 818 W MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
No, 818 W MCKINLEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 W MCKINLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 818 W MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 818 W MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 W MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 W MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College