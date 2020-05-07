818 W MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Rarely for lease! A downsizer's dream, where art + architecture meet, this minimalist contemporary home by award-winning local architect, Benjamin Hall has it all! Every inch of this unique 2bd exudes a careful consideration of materials, construction, and space with no detail spared. The design + construction are of the highest quality.This 2 story home features concrete floors on lower level, gorgeous French oak flooring upstairs, hot rolled steel staircase. Private glass 2 story atrium brings outdoors in + provides a natural skylight. The kitchen features custom white birch kitchen cabinets + linear solid surface countertop which doubles as a work space overlooking atrium.Centrally located in Downtown Phoenix, in ''the Triangle Neighborhood'', convenient to I-10, Roosevelt Row. Downtown Phoenix