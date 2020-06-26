818 North 39th Avenue

Amenities
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment within walking distance to Alta E Butler Elementary School. This property features tile flooring,New Interior two tone paint, Formica Faux Granite kitchen counter tops, a tile shower and a small fenced backyard.
Click to see if you qualify,
http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 850.00
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $200.00
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner!
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.