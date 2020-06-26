818 North 39th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment within walking distance to Alta E Butler Elementary School. This property features tile flooring,New Interior two tone paint, Formica Faux Granite kitchen counter tops, a tile shower and a small fenced backyard.



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 850.00

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $200.00

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner!

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.