All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 818 North 39th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
818 North 39th Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:54 PM

818 North 39th Avenue

818 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment within walking distance to Alta E Butler Elementary School. This property features tile flooring,New Interior two tone paint, Formica Faux Granite kitchen counter tops, a tile shower and a small fenced backyard.

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 850.00
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $200.00
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner!
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 North 39th Avenue have any available units?
818 North 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 818 North 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 North 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 North 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 North 39th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue offer parking?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 North 39th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 North 39th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College