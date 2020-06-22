Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8162 W Groom Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8162 W Groom Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8162 W Groom Road
8162 West Groom Creek Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8162 West Groom Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready To Move in very well taken care of townhouse. Three bedrooms, open first floor plan, spacious great room, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, plenty of counter space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8162 W Groom Road have any available units?
8162 W Groom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8162 W Groom Road have?
Some of 8162 W Groom Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8162 W Groom Road currently offering any rent specials?
8162 W Groom Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 W Groom Road pet-friendly?
No, 8162 W Groom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8162 W Groom Road offer parking?
No, 8162 W Groom Road does not offer parking.
Does 8162 W Groom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8162 W Groom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 W Groom Road have a pool?
No, 8162 W Groom Road does not have a pool.
Does 8162 W Groom Road have accessible units?
No, 8162 W Groom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 W Groom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8162 W Groom Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College