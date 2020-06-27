All apartments in Phoenix
815 East Rose Lane
815 East Rose Lane

815 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

815 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! gorgeous phoenix 2/2 split level condo with custom tile floors, premium corner unit with like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, private patio, 2 car garage, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 East Rose Lane have any available units?
815 East Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 East Rose Lane have?
Some of 815 East Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 East Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
815 East Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 East Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 815 East Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 815 East Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 815 East Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 815 East Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 East Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 East Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 815 East Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 815 East Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 815 East Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 815 East Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 East Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
