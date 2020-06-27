815 East Rose Lane

Amenities

wow! gorgeous phoenix 2/2 split level condo with custom tile floors, premium corner unit with like new carpet, updated paint, granite counters, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, private patio, 2 car garage, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.