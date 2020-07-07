All apartments in Phoenix
8133 N. 31st Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

8133 N. 31st Drive

8133 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8133 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 covered parking spaces, secured storage shed, private patio, & community pool. Dogs permitted upon approval. Conveniently located near I-17 and Northern Ave. Renter's Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 N. 31st Drive have any available units?
8133 N. 31st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8133 N. 31st Drive have?
Some of 8133 N. 31st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8133 N. 31st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8133 N. 31st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 N. 31st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8133 N. 31st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8133 N. 31st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8133 N. 31st Drive offers parking.
Does 8133 N. 31st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 N. 31st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 N. 31st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8133 N. 31st Drive has a pool.
Does 8133 N. 31st Drive have accessible units?
No, 8133 N. 31st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 N. 31st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8133 N. 31st Drive has units with dishwashers.

