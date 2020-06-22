8111 W Highland Ave

Amenities
You have to see this home to understand the beauty! The interior of this home is practically brand new with all new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, wood-like tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, fresh two-tone paint, window treatments and much more! Very easy to maintain living space and exterior. Fenced in backyard and covered carport. Bonus storage shed under carport with washer/dryer hookups. Come view this place while you still can!
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.