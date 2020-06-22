All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8111 W Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8111 W Highland Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

8111 W Highland Ave

8111 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8111 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have to see this home to understand the beauty! The interior of this home is practically brand new with all new stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, wood-like tile floors, carpet in the bedrooms, fresh two-tone paint, window treatments and much more! Very easy to maintain living space and exterior. Fenced in backyard and covered carport. Bonus storage shed under carport with washer/dryer hookups. Come view this place while you still can!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 W Highland Ave have any available units?
8111 W Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8111 W Highland Ave have?
Some of 8111 W Highland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 W Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8111 W Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 W Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 W Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8111 W Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8111 W Highland Ave does offer parking.
Does 8111 W Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 W Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 W Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 8111 W Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8111 W Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 8111 W Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 W Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 W Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College