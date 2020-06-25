All apartments in Phoenix
811 East Diana Avenue

811 East Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 East Diana Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Skyline Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,092 sq ft of living space in Phoenix, AZ. Amenities include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East Diana Avenue have any available units?
811 East Diana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 811 East Diana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 East Diana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East Diana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 East Diana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue offer parking?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 East Diana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 East Diana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
