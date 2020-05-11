All apartments in Phoenix
8102 W Hammond Ln

8102 West Hammond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8102 West Hammond Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extravagant two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Kitchen island plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 W Hammond Ln have any available units?
8102 W Hammond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8102 W Hammond Ln have?
Some of 8102 W Hammond Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 W Hammond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8102 W Hammond Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 W Hammond Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8102 W Hammond Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8102 W Hammond Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8102 W Hammond Ln offers parking.
Does 8102 W Hammond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 W Hammond Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 W Hammond Ln have a pool?
No, 8102 W Hammond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8102 W Hammond Ln have accessible units?
No, 8102 W Hammond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 W Hammond Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 W Hammond Ln has units with dishwashers.
