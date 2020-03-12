Rent Calculator
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:57 PM
807 West Saint Anne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
807 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Previously used as the model home of the Builder - three bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 2 car gar
near shops, Sky Harbor Airport and easy access to freeway.
call joe - (510) 275-9306 or (510) 227-7596
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have any available units?
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have?
Some of 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ currently offering any rent specials?
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ pet-friendly?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ offer parking?
Yes, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ offers parking.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have a pool?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not have a pool.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have accessible units?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ has units with dishwashers.
