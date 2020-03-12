All apartments in Phoenix
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ

807 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

807 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Previously used as the model home of the Builder - three bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 2 car gar
near shops, Sky Harbor Airport and easy access to freeway.

call joe - (510) 275-9306 or (510) 227-7596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have any available units?
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have?
Some of 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ currently offering any rent specials?
807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ pet-friendly?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ offer parking?
Yes, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ offers parking.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have a pool?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not have a pool.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have accessible units?
No, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 W St. Anne Ave., Phoenix, AZ has units with dishwashers.
