Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

805 N 4th Ave

805 North 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
These one bedroom and two bathroom condo fully furnished .... style condo with natural concrete ceilings and sealed concrete floors. well equipped kitchen ....Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer.......electric, water, sewer, gas, A/C, heat, and cable/wifi. Fitness room, pool .......heating;Forced air laundry in unit and has one parking space in garage ........Kindly Contact me via Email with property street/Number address for more details: anthony.flemiing6969@gmail.com

(RLNE5796968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N 4th Ave have any available units?
805 N 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N 4th Ave have?
Some of 805 N 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 N 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 805 N 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 805 N 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 805 N 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 N 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N 4th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 805 N 4th Ave has a pool.
Does 805 N 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 N 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 N 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.

