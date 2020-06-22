All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
804 E FLYNN Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 E FLYNN Lane

804 East Flynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

804 East Flynn Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home located in North Central Corridor. The home has been painted with soft gray colors with concrete floors and tile. the kitchen features contemporary white cabinetry, stainless fixtures and includes a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The master bedroom is a half bath with a full bath in the hall. The front yard is uniquely designed with water feature and seating area. The rear yard is large, is a blank canvas and includes a work shop area. ********No Section 8 and No Cats***********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 E FLYNN Lane have any available units?
804 E FLYNN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 E FLYNN Lane have?
Some of 804 E FLYNN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 E FLYNN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 E FLYNN Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 E FLYNN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 804 E FLYNN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 804 E FLYNN Lane offer parking?
No, 804 E FLYNN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 804 E FLYNN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 E FLYNN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 E FLYNN Lane have a pool?
No, 804 E FLYNN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 804 E FLYNN Lane have accessible units?
No, 804 E FLYNN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 804 E FLYNN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 E FLYNN Lane has units with dishwashers.
