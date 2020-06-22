804 E FLYNN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home located in North Central Corridor. The home has been painted with soft gray colors with concrete floors and tile. the kitchen features contemporary white cabinetry, stainless fixtures and includes a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The master bedroom is a half bath with a full bath in the hall. The front yard is uniquely designed with water feature and seating area. The rear yard is large, is a blank canvas and includes a work shop area. ********No Section 8 and No Cats***********