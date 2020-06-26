All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8039 North 29th Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM

8039 North 29th Avenue

8039 North 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8039 North 29th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,563 sq ft of living space in Phoenix, AZ. Features include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 North 29th Avenue have any available units?
8039 North 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 North 29th Avenue have?
Some of 8039 North 29th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 North 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8039 North 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 North 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8039 North 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8039 North 29th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8039 North 29th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8039 North 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 North 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 North 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8039 North 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8039 North 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8039 North 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 North 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 North 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
