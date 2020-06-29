All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue
8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue

8037 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8037 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level home in Glendale. Owner manged. 2 car garage, room for 4 parking spaces on the drivway. RV gate. Lots of room for garage, repair cabinets etc. Close to Westgate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8037 W HIGHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
