All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8027 N 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8027 N 32nd Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

8027 N 32nd Ave

8027 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8027 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1692 Sq Ft - 2 Master Suites - Each With A Private Bath & Walk In Closet - 2.5 Baths - Private Patio - 2 Covered Parking Spaces - Community Pool - Close to Bus - Pet Friendly (on approval) No Vicious/Aggressive Breed Dogs - No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 N 32nd Ave have any available units?
8027 N 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8027 N 32nd Ave have?
Some of 8027 N 32nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8027 N 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8027 N 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 N 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8027 N 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8027 N 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8027 N 32nd Ave offers parking.
Does 8027 N 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 N 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 N 32nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8027 N 32nd Ave has a pool.
Does 8027 N 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8027 N 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 N 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8027 N 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College