Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

8022 West Clayton Drive

8022 West Clayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8022 West Clayton Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Willows West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have any available units?
8022 West Clayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8022 West Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8022 West Clayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 West Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 West Clayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive offer parking?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have a pool?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 West Clayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 West Clayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
